PROGRESS CONTINUES ON LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER CONSTRUCTION

PROGRESS IS CONTINUING ON THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY AND SIOUX CITY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND JAIL.

RON WIECK, CHAIRMAN OF THE JAIL AUTHORITY OVERSEEING THE PROJECT, GAVE LOCAL MEDIA AN UPDATE AND VIDEO TOUR FRIDAY.

HE SAYS THE PAST WEEKS SNOWSTORM SLOWED CONSTRUCTION, BUT THEY ARE STILL ON TARGET FOR THEIR EARLY FALL COMPLETION DATE:

THEY SHOWED VIDEO OF WHAT THE INDIVIDUAL JAIL CELLS AND CELL BLOCKS WILL LOOK LIKE.

THOSE CELLS WILL SOON BE MOVED TO SIOUX CITY TO HOUSE UP TO 448 INMATES, NEARLY DOUBLE THE CURRENT JAILS CAPACITY OF 236:

SHANE ALBRECHT OF THE BAKER GROUP IS OVERSEEING THE CONSTRUCTION AND SAYS THE NEW CELLS WILL BE VERY DIFFERENT FROM WHAT’S USED IN THE CURRENT DOWNTOWN JAIL:

THE JAIL CELLS WILL HAVE DIFFERENT SIZES, HOLDING TWO OR FOUR INMATES WITH SOME DESIGNED FOR HANDICAPPED INMATES.

THE CELL UNITS WILL BE DELIVERED STARTING ON FEBRUARY 6TH.

WHEN COMPLETED THE FACILITY WILL ALSO HOUSE THE COUNTY SHERIFF AND ATTORNEY’S OFFICES AS WELL AS COURTROOMS.