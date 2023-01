NOEM BANS SOUTH DAKOTA COMMUNICATIONS DEALS WITH EVIL COUNTRIES

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER BLOCKING THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA FROM DOING BUSINESS WITH CERTAIN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANIES OWNED OR CONTROLLED BY WHAT SHE CALLS “EVIL FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS”.

THE ORDER ALSO REQUIRES THAT EVERY STATE CONTRACT INCLUDE A CLAUSE CERTIFYING THE CONTRACTOR IS NOT OWNED, INFLUENCED, OR AFFILIATED WITH THESE COUNTRIES.

THE ORDER BLOCKS BUSINESS WITH COMPANIES ASSOCIATED WITH THE GOVERNMENTS OF CHINA, IRAN, NORTH KOREA, RUSSIA, CUBA, AND VENEZUELA.

TWO MONTHS AGO, GOVERNOR NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER BANNING TIKTOK FOR SOUTH DAKOTA STATE GOVERNMENT.

SINCE THEN, DOZENS OF STATES HAVE TAKEN ACTION TO BAN TIKTOK, AS HAS CONGRESS.