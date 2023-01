NEBRASKA TROOPERS ASSISTED HUNDREDS OF MOTORISTS DURING STORM

NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS WERE KEPT BUSY THROUGH THE RECENT WINTER STORM OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS.

STATE TROOPERS RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 400 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS AS SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATED ACROSS NEBRASKA.

THE PATROL SAYS TROOPERS RESPONDED TO 42 CRASHES AND PERFORMED 385 MOTORIST ASSISTS BETWEEN WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY.

THE MOTORIST ASSISTS OFTEN INCLUDE VEHICLES SLIDING OFF OF ROADS AND DRIVERS WHO GET STRANDED IN THE SNOW.

THE NUMBER OF INCIDENTS INCREASED ONCE THE SNOW STOPPED FALLING AND MOTORISTS HEADED OUT ON ROADS THAT WERE STILL ICY OR SNOWPACKED.