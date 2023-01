THE SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED IN SIOUX CITY BY MAYOR BOB SCOTT WAS ENDED AT 9AM FRIDAY.

THAT MEANS VEHICLES MAY BEGIN PARKING ON BOTH SIDES OF THE STREET, UNLESS

OTHERWISE POSTED.

CITY CREWS ARE CONTINUING TO WORK TO CLEAR STREETS AND WIND ROWS REMAIN IN THE MIDDLE OF MANY OF THE DOWNTOWN STREETS AT THIS TIME.

WHILE PARKING IS ALLOWED ON THE EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES THERE, SPACES WILL BE LIMITED AND NARROW IN PLACES UNTIL THE WIND ROWS ARE REMOVED.

THAT WORK WILL CONTINUE INTO THE WEEKEND.