FORMER NEBRASKA TEACHER PLEADS GUILTY IN SC FEDERAL COURT

A FORMER WYNOT, NEBRASKA TEACHER HAS PLED GUILTY IN FEDERAL COURT IN SIOUX

CITY TO ATTEMPTED ENTICEMENT OF A MINOR.

39-YEAR-OLD ANDREW JOHN HELLER FROM SERGEANT BLUFF WAS ARRESTED LAST JULY IN SIOUX CITY BY THE FBI AND SIOUX CITY POLICE, WHO WERE CONDUCTING AN UNDERCOVER

INVESTIGATION TO IDENTIFY SUBJECTS ENGAGED IN HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN SIOUX CITY.

HELLER, A MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER AND HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACH IN WYNOT,

CONTACTED AN UNDERCOVER PHONE NUMBER, RESPONDING TO A WEBSITE AD OFFERING SEXUAL SERVICES IN EXCHANGE FOR MONEY.

AN FBI AGENT WAS POSING AS A 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL AND HELLER AGREED TO PAY $200 CASH

IN EXCHANGE FOR SEX WITH SOMEONE HE THOUGHT WAS AN UNDERAGE FEMALE.

HELLER SHOWED UP, AS PREVIOUSLY ARRANGED AND WAS SEARCHED BY POLICE, WHO FOUND THE CASH ALONG WITH CONDOMS.

HELLER HAS SINCE RESIGNED HIS TEACHING POSITION.

A SENTENCING DATE HAS NOT BEEN SET.

HE WILL REMAIN IN CUSTODY PENDING SENTENCING AND FACES A MANDATORY MINIMUM SENTENCE OF 10 YEARS IN PRISON.