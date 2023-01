FINALISTS NAMED FOR CITY PUBLIC SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS ANNOUNCED ITS TWO FINALISTS FOR THE DISTRICT’S SUPERINTENDENT POSITION.

INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT DR. ROD EARLEYWINE AND DR. GEOVANNY PONCE OF HOUSTON, TEXAS WERE SELECTED AS THE FINAL TWO CANDIDATES.

EARLEYWINE WAS PICKED TO BE THE INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT LAST JULY.

PRIOR TO THAT HE SERVED AS SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS FOR THE SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

PONCE CURRENTLY SERVES AS ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGH SCHOOLS FOR THE HOUSTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT.

THE PUBLIC WILL HEAR FROM THE CANDIDATES DURING SEPARATE COMMUNITY FORUMS NEXT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 IN THE NORTH HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA CENTER LOCATED AT 4200 CHEYENNE BOULEVARD.

EARLEYWINE WILL BE PRESENT FOR QUESTIONS FROM 5:15 PM TO 6:30 PM; PONCE WILL BE PRESENT FOR QUESTIONS FROM 6:45 PM TO 8 PM.

A LINK TO WATCH THE FORUMS WILL BE ON THE SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH SECTION OF THE DISTRICT’S WEBSITE AHEAD OF THE FORUMS.

THE SCHOOL BOARD IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE ITS SELECTION LATE JANUARY OR EARLY FEBRUARY.