EMERALD ASH BORER CONFIRMED IN WOODBURY & MONONA COUNTIES

EMERALD ASH BORER HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN WOODBURY, MONONA AND OSCEOLA COUNTIES FOR THE FIRST TIME.

THE INVASIVE, ASH TREE-KILLING INSECT FROM ASIA HAS NOW BEEN CONFIRMED IN ALL BUT THREE OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES.

INSECT SAMPLES WERE COLLECTED BY IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE STAFF FROM ASH TREES IN SIOUX CITY, RURAL BLENCOE IN MONONA COUNTY AND THE TOWN OF MELVIN IN OSCEOLA COUNTY.

THE CUMULATIVE DAMAGE BY THE BORER LARVAE FEEDING ON THE INNER BARK EVENTUALLY KILLS ASH TREES WITHIN TWO TO FOUR YEARS.

INDICATORS OF AN INFESTATION MAY INCLUDE CANOPY THINNING, LEAFY SPROUTS SHOOTING FROM THE TRUNK OR MAIN BRANCHES, BARK SPLITTING, WOODPECKER DAMAGE, AND 1/8-INCH D-SHAPED EXIT HOLES.

WOODBURY COUNTY EXTENSION WILL HOST A PUBLIC MEETING ON EAB ON FEBRUARY 2ND AT 6:30PM AT 4728 SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE.

CALL 712-276-2157 TO REGISTER OR FIND OUT MORE INFORMATION.