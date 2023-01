BENEFIT TO BE HELD FOR STRICKEN LAWTON, IOWA MAN

A BENEFIT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR A LAWTON, IOWA MAN WHOSE ILLNESS HAS PREVENTED HIM FROM WORKING AND RESULTED IN MOUNTING MEDICAL EXPENSES.

TOM KLUNKER IS A TRUCK DRIVER WHO WAS STRICKEN WHILE ON A DELIVERY TO THE DENVER, COLORADO AREA.

PASTOR DAVID ZIRPEL OF REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH SAYS IT RESULTED IN KLUNKER BEING HOSPITALIZED IN COLORADO FOR SEVERAL WEEKS:

KLUNKER WAS RECENTLY RELEASED AND FRIENDS DROVE TO DENVER TO BRING HIM BACK TO LAWTON SO HE COULD CONTINUE HIS REHABILITATION.

HIS FRIENDS AND MEMBERS OF THE REDEEMER CONGREGATION HAVE ORGANIZED THE FUNDRAISER AT THE LAWTON COMMUNITY CENTER AT 315 ASH STREET:

THERE WILL ALSO BE MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT AT THE EVENT:

THE BENEFIT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY IN LAWTON FROM 11:00 AM TO 3:00 PM