WOMAN CHARGED IN WESTSIDE STABBING

A WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN A STABBING ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

JUST BEFORE 3 PM POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO 1512 ISABELLA STREET FOR A REPORTED STABBING.

THEY FOUND A 45-YEAR-OLD FEMALE VICTIM SUFFERING FROM MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS TO HER UPPER BACK.

THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

POLICE ARRESTED 30-YEAR-OLD JADE HARDEN AND CHARGED HER WITH WILLFUL INJURY, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT AND ASSAULT WHILE PARTICIPATING IN A FELONY.

SHE IS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.