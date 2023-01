A SNOW EMERGENCY HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR SIOUX CITY BEGINNING AT NOON TODAY.

THIS PROHIBITS PARKING OR LEAVING A VEHICLE UNATTENDED ON AN EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE, NOTED BY A BLUE AND WHITE SIGN WITH A SNOWFLAKE.

YOU SHOULD PARK ON THE EVEN NUMBERED SIDE OF THE STREET TODAY AND THE ODD SIDE TOMORROW BEGINNING AT 7 AM ON THE NON EMERGENCY STREETS.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, LOG ONTO SIOUX-CITY.ORG/SNOWMAPS