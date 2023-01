SIOUX CITY EDUCATORS SPEAK AT STATE CAPITOL ON PRIVATE SCHOOL VOUCHER ISSUE

PARENTS, EDUCATORS, SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS AND A COUPLE OF STUDENTS TESTIFIED IN DES MOINES AT TUESDAY NIGHT’S PUBLIC HEARING ON GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ PLAN TO GIVE PARENTS STATE MONEY TO COVER PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPENSES.

DR. LINDSAY LAURICH, SUPERINTENDENT OF SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN HERE IN SIOUX CITY, SPOKE IN FAVOR OF THE PLAN, SAYING SOME STUDENTS NEED A DIFFERENT LEARNING ENVIRONMENT THAT PRIVATE SCHOOLS OFFER:

BERNIE SCOLARO, A RETIRED EDUCATOR WHO’S NOW A MEMBER OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD, SAYS THE GOVERNOR’S BILL WILL CHIP AWAY AT PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

MORE THAN 50 PEOPLE TESTIFIED AT THE HEARING AND LARGE CROWDS GATHERED AROUND VIDEO SCREENS IN THE CAPITOL THAT WERE BROADCASTING IT.

MORE THAN 12-HUNDRED PEOPLE SUBMITTED WRITTEN STATEMENTS OPPOSING THE LEGISLATION, WITH ABOUT 430 WRITING THEY SUPPORTED IT.