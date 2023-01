REMEMBERING DAVE NIXON

DAVE NIXON, WHO ANCHORED TV NEWS ON BOTH KCAU AND KTIV, HAS DIED IN EMMETSBURG, IOWA AT THE AGE OF 83.

NIXON STARTED AS A WEATHERMAN IN THE FIRST OF HIS TWO STINTS AT KCAU CHANNEL 9,, LEFT FOR A RADIO JOB IN MINNEAPOLIS, AND THEN RETURNED TO SIOUX CITY TO BE CHANNEL 9’S MAIN ANCHOR IN THE 1970’S.

GEORGE LINDBLADE WAS ONE OF HIS CO-WORKERS THERE:

NIXON LEFT CHANNEL 9 FOR W-H-O IN DES MOINES IN 1978, BUT BILL TURNER BROUGHT HIM BACK TO SIOUX CITY IN 1980 TO BE THE MAIN ANCHOR AT KTIV CHANNEL 4.

NIXON WAS THE ANCHORMAN THERE IN 1989 WHEN UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT 232 CRASHED AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT, JUST ONE OF MANY BIG STORIES HE BROADCAST IN HIS CAREER.

WHEN NIXON RETIRED FROM TV, HE BECAME PRESIDENT OF IOWA LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE IN EMMETSBURG AND ALSO WAS PRESIDENT OF MONROE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE IN MICHIGAN.

IN RECENT YEARS HE TOOK PART IN THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL’S LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION EACH YEAR BROADCAST ON KSCJ AS THE GRAND GROWLER AND CO-HOST OF THE RADIO BROADCAST.

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR DAVE NIXON ARE PENDING.