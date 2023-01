PILLEN ANNOUNCES NEBRASKA EDUCATION FUNDING PROPOSALS

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN AND SEVERAL STATE SENATORS HAVE ANNOUNCED A SERIES OF BILLS AIMED AT INCREASING SCHOOL FUNDING AND REDUCING SCHOOL RELIANCE ON PROPERTY TAXES.

LB 583, INTRODUCED BY SENATOR RITA SANDERS, CALLS ON THE STATE TO ALLOCATE $1,500 ANNUALLY FOR EVERY K-12 PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENT THROUGH THE TAX EQUITY AND EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES SUPPORT ACT.

THE PLAN WOULD INCREASE EDUCATION FUNDING BY TWO POINT FIVE BILLION DOLLARS THROUGH 2030.

PILLEN SAYS TEACHER RETENTION AND MENTORING ARE ALSO PART OF THE PROPOSALS:

THE PLAN WOULD ALSO LIMIT SPENDING INCREASES BY LOCAL SCHOOL BOARDS, CREATING A THREE PERCENT CAP ON PROPERTY TAX REVENUE THAT A SCHOOL DISTRICT RECEIVES.

IT IS A SOFT CAP THAT CAN BE OVERRIDDEN BY 75 PERCENT OF VOTING SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS OR THE APPROVAL OF 60 PERCENT OF THE DISTRICT’S REGISTERED VOTERS, SHOULD THERE BE A NEED.