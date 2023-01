CORELL TO RETIRE FROM IOWA NATIONAL GUARD

THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD’S ADJUTANT GENERAL IS RETIRING ON MARCH 1ST.

MAJOR GENERAL BENJAMIN CORELL HAS BEEN IN THE NATIONAL GUARD FOR 37 YEARS.

CORELL GREW UP ON A FARM NEAR STRAWBERRY POINT.

HIS WIFE SAW AN AD FOR THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD IN THE NEWSPAPER AND CORELL JOINED A UNIT BASED IN OELWEIN IN 1986.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS APPOINTED HIM TO LEAD THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD IN AUGUST OF 2017 AND SHE WILL NAME HIS REPLACEMENT.

REYNOLDS ANNOUNCED HIS RETIREMENT WEDNESDAY DURING IOWA VETERANS DAY AT THE CAPITOL IN DES MOINES.