TORNADOES BLOW THROUGH PART OF EASTERN IOWA

WHILE SIOUXLAND WAITS FOR THE NEXT WINTER STORM TO COME IN WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, PARTS OF EASTERN IOWA ARE PICKING UP DEBRIS LEFT BY RARE JANUARY TORNADOES THAT BLEW THROUGH ON MONDAY.

NO ONE WAS INJURED FROM THOSE TORNADOES ACCORDING TO IOWA COUNTY SHERIFF ROBERT ROTTER.

HE SAYS THE TWO TORNADOES DOWNED POWER LINES, BUT ONLY A FEW CUSTOMERS WERE AFFECTED BY THE DAMAGE.

THE STORM ALSO DROPPED HAIL, RANGING FROM PEA SIZE TO ONE INCH, AND TOPPLED A SEMI ON I-80 NEAR WILLIAMSBURG.

THE STORM PASSED THROUGH THE AREA AROUND AMANA THROUGH THE CEDAR RAPIDS AREA AND ON TO THE NORTHEAST.

Photo By Nick Stewart, Iowa News Now