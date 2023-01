NOEM’S GROCERY TAX PROPOSAL INTRODUCED IN SD LEGISLATURE

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE THE SALES TAX ON GROCERIES HAS BEEN INTRODUCED IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE IN PIERRE.

REPRESENTATIVE MARY FITZGERALD, AND SENATOR JOHN WIIK ANNOUNCED HB 1075, WHICH IF PASSED WILL DELIVER THE LARGEST TAX CUT IN SOUTH DAKOTA HISTORY.

THE PROPOSAL WOULD PUT $102 MILLION DOLLARS BACK IN THE POCKETS OF SOUTH DAKOTANS.

NOEM TALKED ABOUT THE PROPOSAL IN HER STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS EARLIER THIS MONTH AND HOW SHE TALKED TO MANY RESIDENTS STRUGGLING WITH HIGH FOOD BILLS:

NOEMTAX4 OC……..IT WAS SHOCKING. :23

NOEM SAYS THEY NEED RELIEF AND THE STATE CAN AFFORD TO GIVE IT TO THEM:

NOEMTAX5 OC…….WINNERS & LOSERS. :16

IN THE LAST 2 YEARS, THE CONSUMER PRICE INDEX FOR FOOD AT HOME HAS RISEN 19%.

SOUTH DAKOTA IS ONE OF ONLY 3 STATES THAT FULLY TAX FOOD.

THE BILL WAS INTRODUCED WITH 10 CO-SPONSORS, INCLUDING 6 IN THE HOUSE AND 4 IN THE SENATE.

THE TAX CUT WILL NOT IMPACT SALES TAXES COLLECTED BY CITIES.