NEGAARD WRAPS UP A YEAR OF PLAYING CATCH FOR MIRACLE LEAGUE

FOR THE PAST YEAR, KEVIN NEGAARD HAS BEEN THROWING A BASEBALL AND “HAVING A CATCH” WITH HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE TO RAISE MONEY AND AWARENESS OF THE MIRACLE LEAGUE OF SIOUXLAND.

TUESDAY, NEGAARD HAD HIS FINAL GAMES OF CATCH WITH SEVERAL PEOPLE, INCLUDING U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST, AT THE ARENA SPORTS ACADEMY.

KEVIN PLAYED CATCH FOR THE PREVIOUS 364 DAYS AND THROUGH THAT, SHATTERED THE FUNDRAISING GOAL FOR THE MIRACLE LEAGUE, WHICH GIVES SPECIAL NEEDS CHILDREN AND ADULTS AN OPPORTUNITY TO PLAY BALL AND HAVE FUN

NEGAARD DIDN’T LIMIT HIS THROWING TO SIOUXLAND FIELDS OF DREAMS, HE HAD A CATCH IN SEVERAL STATES AND EVEN ENDED UP OVERSEAS:

HE ALSO HAD SOME CELEBRITY CATCHES ALONG THE WAY:

SATURDAY NIGHT AT ANTHEM IN THE HARD ROCK CASINO, A CELEBRATION WILL BE HELD TO COMMEMORATE THE EFFORT FOR THE MIRACLE LEAGUE OF SIOUXLAND.