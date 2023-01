KASSIN SERVING 1ST TERM IN SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE

ALL OF OUR STATE LEGISLATURES HAVE BEEN UNDERWAY A WEEK OR MORE NOW, AND THERE ARE MANY NEW LAWMAKERS IN OFFICE.

SOUTH DAKOTA DISTRICT 17 REPRESENTATIVE CHRIS KASSIN OF VERMILLION WON HIS FIRST TERM IN NOVEMBER.

HE SERVES ON THE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE AND IS MAKING LOTS OF CONNECTIONS:

KASSIN SAYS HE IS VERY BUSY ON THE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE, BUT IS HAPPY TO BE PART OF IT:

THIS SESSION THE HOUSE AND SEANTE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEES ARE MEETING TOGETHER:

KASSIN SAYS WHAT EVER BUDGET THEY AGREE ON HAS TO BE APPROVED BY BOTH THE FULL HOUSE AND SENATE.

HE SERVES THE NEW HOUSE DISTRICT 17 WHICH INCLUDES CLAY AND SOUTHERN UNION COUNTIES.

Jerry Oster WNAX