BOND SET FOR MURDER SUSPECT IN NORTHSIDE SHOOTING

BOND HAS BEEN SET AT A MILLION DOLLARS FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS GIRLFRIEND SATURDAY NIGHT ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT IN THE DEATH OF 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE.

ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE ABDOMEN AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET.

A PRELIMINARY HEARING HAS BEEN SET FOR SELF ON JANUARY 25TH IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

THE PUBLIC DEFENDER’S OFFICE WAS APPOINTED TO REPRESENT HIM IN COURT.