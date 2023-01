VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED

THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED.

31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET.

THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS ZOELLE AND SELF WERE IN A RELATIONSHIP AND HE WAS THE FATHER OF THEIR 6 MONTH OLD CHILD.

THE NIGHT OF THE SHOOTING, ZOELLE MADE A 9-1-1 CALL TO PLEAD FOR HELP.

A SHOT WAS HEARD BY THE DISPATCHER AND THEN SELF GOT ON THE PHONE:

SELF4 OC……….TO POLICE. :14

GILL SAYS ZOELLE WAS SHOT IN THE ABDOMEN. AND TWO OTHER CHILDREN WERE IN THE HOME AGES 4 AND 5 AT THE TIME OF THE SHOOTING.

OTHER FAMILY MEMBERS ARE NOW CARING FOR THE THREE CHILDREN:

SELF5 OC…..TO FAMILY MEMBERS. :12

SELF REMAINS HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.