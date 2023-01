THE SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY IS NOW TAKING ORDERS FOR THEIR GOURMET DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CARAMEL APPLES,

THE SWEET TREAT IS AVAILABLE FOR $20.00 PER APPLE WITH ALL PROCEEDS GOING TO THE HOMELESS ANIMALS IN SIOUXLAND.

YOU MAY PLACE AN ORDER ON THE SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY WEBSITE OR CALL 712-252-2614 EXTENSION 0 ON OR BEFORE FEBRUARY 7TH.

THE PICK-UP LOCATIONS THIS YEAR WILL BE THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL CENTER COURT AND THE SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY AT 1015 TRI-VIEW AVENUE STARTING ON FEBRUARY 12TH