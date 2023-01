KING’S SPEECH COMMEMORATED WITH SPECIAL BOBBLEHEAD

A SPECIAL COMMEMORATIVE ITEM WAS ISSUED MONDAY HONORING DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING AND HIS “I HAVE A DREAM SPEECH” IN 1963.

PHIL SKLAR OF THE NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM UNVEILED THE FIRST DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. TALKING BOBBLEHEAD:

THE BOBBLEHEAD FEATURES THE CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER STANDING AT THE PODIUM DELIVERING HIS ICONIC SPEECH AND INCLUDES AUDIO CLIPS OF THE SPEECH:

THE BOBBLEHEAD BASE BEARS HIS NAME ALONG WITH THE DATE AUGUST 28, 1963, THE DATE DR. KING DELIVERED HIS I HAVE A DREAM SPEECH.

HE DELIVERED HIS SPEECH TO ABOUT 250,000 PEOPLE ATTENDING THE MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM.

THE PEACEFUL RALLY WAS THE LARGEST GATHERING FOR CIVIL RIGHTS OF ITS TIME.

THE BOBBLEHEADS ARE ONLY AVAILABLE THROUGH THE NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM’S ONLINE STORE AND ARE EXPECTED TO SHIP IN APRIL AT $40 EACH PLUS SHIPPING.