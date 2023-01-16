Home Sports JB's Sports Blog IHSAA Boys Basketball Rankings, Jan. 16

IHSAA Boys Basketball Rankings, Jan. 16

JB
20
The third edition of the IHSAA’s inaugural basketball rankings are available below. The rankings for all four classes will be determined throughout the 2022-23 regular season by official rankings committees, as announced in November.

Each classification features a top 10 consensus-built list as compiled by its assigned committee, which includes two former head coaches, one media member, and three IHSAA staff members.

The IHSAA will use the regular season rankings as a primary tool for postseason assignments, while maintaining school and geographic considerations. The new rankings follow an approved offseason recommendation to eliminate the early release of substate and district assignments by having the IHSAA coordinate all brackets throughout the postseason.

Rankings will be released weekly on the following Mondays: Dec. 19, Jan. 9, Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Jan. 30, Feb. 6, Feb. 13, and Feb. 20 (4A & 3A only). The last two editions will be following the release of substate brackets, intended to factor the entire regular season into state tournament seeding.

Records cited in the rankings are as of Monday, Jan. 16 via the IHSAA school and statistics database on Bound.  

CLASS 4A

 

Rank School W L
1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 10 0
2 Waukee Northwest 12 1
3 Waukee 11 2
4 Valley, W.D.M. 8 3
5 Ankeny Centennial 8 3
6 Indianola 11 1
7 Sioux City, East 12 0
8 Dubuque, Senior 10 1
9 Waterloo, West 11 1
10 Cedar Falls 6 3

 

CLASS 3A

 

Rank School W L
1 Bondurant-Farrar 11 0
2 MOC-Floyd Valley 9 1
3 Xavier, Cedar Rapids 9 2
4 Bishop Heelan, Sioux City 9 2
5 Webster City 9 0
6 Clear Lake 8 1
7 Marion 10 3
8 Newton 7 3
9 North Polk 9 2
10 Waverly-Shell Rock 8 3

 

CLASS 2A

 

Rank School W L
1 Central Lyon 9 0
2 Aplington-Parkersburg 11 0
3 Western Christian, Hull 10 1
4 Roland-Story 11 1
5 West Burlington 12 0
6 Alburnett 12 1
7 Kuemper, Carroll 11 2
8 Sioux Central 11 0
9 AHSTW 11 1
10 Grundy Center 10 2

 

CLASS 1A

 

Rank School W L
1 Grand View Christian 12 0
2 North Linn, Troy Mills 12 0
3 WACO 13 0
4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11 1
5 Dunkerton 13 0
6 West Harrison 10 1
7 Remsen, St. Marys 8 1
8 Lynnville-Sully 14 0
9 Marquette Catholic 14 0
10 Wapsie Valley 11 1

