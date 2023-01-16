IHSAA Boys Basketball Rankings, Jan. 16

The third edition of the IHSAA’s inaugural basketball rankings are available below. The rankings for all four classes will be determined throughout the 2022-23 regular season by official rankings committees, as announced in November.

Each classification features a top 10 consensus-built list as compiled by its assigned committee, which includes two former head coaches, one media member, and three IHSAA staff members.

The IHSAA will use the regular season rankings as a primary tool for postseason assignments, while maintaining school and geographic considerations. The new rankings follow an approved offseason recommendation to eliminate the early release of substate and district assignments by having the IHSAA coordinate all brackets throughout the postseason.

Rankings will be released weekly on the following Mondays: Dec. 19, Jan. 9, Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Jan. 30, Feb. 6, Feb. 13, and Feb. 20 (4A & 3A only). The last two editions will be following the release of substate brackets, intended to factor the entire regular season into state tournament seeding.

Records cited in the rankings are as of Monday, Jan. 16 via the IHSAA school and statistics database on Bound.