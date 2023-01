GOSS SAYS RECESSION STILL LIKELY

CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY ECONOMICS PROFESSOR ERNIE GOSS SAYS ECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE STILL POINTING TOWARD A RECESSION THIS YEAR:

GOSS34 OC…A MINOR RECESSION. :23

GOSS SAYS THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT INFLATION IS SLOWING:

GOSS35 OC……..SIX MONTHS AGO. ;06

GOSS SAYS HE EXPECTS INTEREST RATES TO CONTINUE TO RISE:

GOSS36 OC……SIDEWAYS. :15

GOSS COORDINATES THE MONTHLY SURVEY OF BUSINESS MANAGERS IN THE NINE STATE MID AMERICA REGION FROM MINNESOTA AND THE DAKOTAS TO ARKANSAS.