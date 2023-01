TRANSIENT CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN NORTHSIDE STABBING

A REMSEN, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A STABBING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

25-YEAR-OLD FRANCISCO TAPIA IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY, FELONY ASSAULT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 2700 BLOCK OF FLOYD BOULEVARD AROUND 6 A.M. SATURDAY WHERE THEY FOUND A MALE VICTIM BLEEDING FROM MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS.

THE VICTIM, STANLEY FISHER, WAS TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES AND WAS ABLE TO TELL OFFICERS WHO HAD STABBED HIM.

A DISPUTE BETWEEN THE TWO MEN, WHO ARE TRANSIENTS, STARTED AT A NEARBY LAUNDRY WHERE TAPIA ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED FISHER, AND THEN FOLLOWED HIM DOWN THE STREET WHERE THE ALLEGED STABBING OCCURRED.

POLICE ARRESTED TAPIA AROUND 10 A.M. WHEN THEY FOUND HIM ASLEEP IN A VEHICLE NOT BELONGING TO HIM IN THE 1500 BLOCK OF 23RD STREET.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.