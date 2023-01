SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN NORTHSIDE SHOOTING

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS BEING HELD ON CHARGES FOLLOWING THE FATAL SHOOTING OF A WOMAN SATURDAY NIGHT ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED AROUND 9:40 P.M. TO 3319 NEBRASKA STREET FOR A REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE WHERE A WOMAN WAS PLEADING FOR HELP.

OFFICERS FOUND THE FEMALE VICTIM IN THE HOME WITH A GUNSHOT INJURY.

SHE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

HER NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

SELF IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.