GAUSMAN SUES SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT & FOUR BOARD MEMBERS

THE FORMER SUPERINTENDENT OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST THE DISTRICT AND FOUR OF ITS BOARD MEMBERS.

DR. PAUL GAUSMAN IS SUING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL, AND SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS TAYLOR GOODVIN, JAN GEORGE AND BOB MICHAELSON.

THE CIVIL SUIT ACCUSES THE DISTRICT AND BOARD MEMBERS OF VIOLATING THE IOWA OPEN MEETINGS LAW ON TWO OCCASIONS IN 2022.

DR. GAUSMAN IS ASKING THAT THE COURT REMOVE GREENWELL, GOODVIN, GEORGE AND MICHAELSON FROM OFFICE.

THE LAWSUIT ALLEGES THAT THE BOARD MET IN CLOSED SESSION ILLEGALLY LAST JANUARY 22ND TO DISCUSS GAUSMAN’S PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS AND A PROPOSED COMPLAINT TO BE FILED AGAINST HIM TO THE IOWA BOARD OF EDUCATIONAL EXAMINERS.

THE SECOND ALLEGED VIOLATION WAS LAST NOVEMBER 30TH, DEALING WITH ALLEGATIONS OF BRIBERY ALLEGEDLY MADE BY GAUSMAN TO SOME BOARD MEMBERS IN JANUARY OF 2022 TO SUPPORT KEEPING PERLA ALARCON FLORY AS BOARD PRESIDENT IN EXCHANGE FOR CHANGES IN SCHOOL OPERATIONS.

THE BOARD OF EXAMINERS IN DECEMBER SENT A LETTER TO DR. GAUSMAN IN DECEMBER STATING THAT THE COMPLAINT HAD BEEN WITHDRAWN, BECAUSE THE EXAMINERS, AFTER CONSULTING WITH THE ASSISTANT IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL, WERE DETERMINED TO LACK JURISDICTION TO TAKE ACTION ON THE MATTER.

GAUSMAN AND HIS ATTORNEY STATE THAT THE BOARD QUOTED INCORRECT SECTIONS OF THE IOWA CODE IN APPROVING AND HOLDING THE CLOSED SESSIONS.

THE LAWSUIT ALSO SEEKS MONETARY DAMAGES AND ATTORNEY’S FEES TO BE PAID BY THE DISTRICT AND DEFENDANTS, AS WELL AS VOIDING THE COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST HIM.

GAUSMAN LEFT SIOUX CITY LAST SUMMER TO BECOME THE NEW SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS IN LINCOLN, NEBRASKA.