THE LEGACY OF CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR WILL BE CELEBRATED MONDAY EVENING IN SIOUX CITY.

THE EVENT BY THE LOCAL NAACP CHAPTER WILL TAKE PLACE AT 7 P.M. AT THE FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST LOCATED AT 4600 HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND AND TAKE PART IN COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP WITH GUEST SPEAKERS AND SINGING TAKING PLACE TO REMEMBER AND HONOR THE SLAIN CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER’S LEGACY.

DR. KING’S 94TH BIRTHDAY WAS SUNDAY.