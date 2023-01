REYNOLDS SWORN IN TO NEW TERM AS GOVERNOR

KIM REYNOLDS HAS TAKEN THE OATH OF OFFICE TO BEGIN HER SECOND FULL TERM AS IOWA’S GOVERNOR.

REYNOLDS HAS BEEN IOWA’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE FOR MORE THAN FIVE-AND-A-HALF YEARS.

SHE TOOK OVER IN MID-2017 AFTER GOVERNOR TERRY BRANSTAD RESIGNED TO BECOME AMBASSADOR OF CHINA, AND NOW HAS WON TWO STATEWIDE RACES ON HER OWN.

REYNOLDS TALKED ABOUT GOVERNING DURING THE PANDEMIC.

REYNOLDS ALSO TALKED ABOUT THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY’S CAUCUSES IN 2024, SENDING A MESSAGE TO THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES WHO’LL BE CAMPAIGNING HERE.

REYNOLDS HOSTED OPEN HOUSES AT THE GOVERNOR’S MANSION AND THE IOWA CAPITOL THIS (FRIDAY) AFTERNOON.

AN INAUGURAL BALL IN DOWNTOWN DES MOINES STARTS AT 7 P.M.

Radio Iowa/ photo provided