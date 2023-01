PARSONS TO BECOME NEW IOWA STATE FAIR DIRECTOR

THE DIRECTOR OF THE CLAY COUNTY FAIR IN SPENCER IS ABOUT TO BECOME DIRECTOR OF THE ONLY FAIR IN IOWA BIGGER THAN THAT ONE.

JEREMY PARSONS, OF THE CLAY COUNTY FAIR WILL OFFICIALLY BE NAMED C-E-O AND MANAGER OF THE IOWA STATE FAIR IN DES MOINES.

PARSONS HAS MORE THAN 30 YEARS OF FAIR EXPERIENCE, SPENDING HIS EARLY YEARS AS A SEASONAL EMPLOYEE AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR AND AS A VOLUNTEER AT HIS HOME COUNTY FAIR IN LEON, IOWA.

HE WAS NAMED THE CEO/MANAGER OF THE CLAY COUNTY FAIR IN 2011.

GARY SLATER, WHO HAS HELD THE TOP POSITION AT THE STATE FAIR SINCE 2001, ANNOUNCED HIS RETIREMENT LAST OCTOBER.

PARSONS’ APPOINTMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE IN EARLY MARCH.