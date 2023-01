GILL SPEAKS AS TAYLOR VOTE FRAUD INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

THE F.B.I IS CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION OF ALLEGED VOTER FRAUD BY THE WIFE OF WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR.

KIM TAYLOR WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED THURSDAY WITH 52 COUNTS OF ALLEGED VOTER FRAUD DURING THE IOWA 2020 PRIMARY AND GENERAL ELECTIONS.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS HE BECAME AWARE OF AN ISSUE WHEN A LOCAL VOTER ATTENDING IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY CONTACTED HIM SAYING SOMEONE ELSE HAD CAST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT USING HIS NAME:

THE BROTHER OF THAT STUDENT ALSO REPORTED SOMEONE USING HIS NAME ON AN ABSENTEE BALLOT.

GILL CALLED BOTH THE IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE AND WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY ABOUT THE ISSUE, AND WAS ADVISED TO CONTACT THE F.B.I.:

GILL SAYS DURING THE 2020 PRIMARY, TWO OF HIS STAFF MEMBERS ALERTED HIM TO SEVERAL WRITE IN BALLOTS THAT HAD BEEN CAST IN THE GOP PRIMARY THAT THEY FOUND AN ISSUE WITH:

GILL SAYS JEREMY TAYLOR’S NAME WAS WRITTEN ON THE BALLOTS IN QUESTION FOR COUNTY SUPERVISOR AND COUNTY AUDITOR:

GILL SAYS THE F.B.I. ASKED TO SEE ALL OF THE BALLOTS IN QUESTION AND STARTED THEIR INVESTIGATION.

GILL SAYS THE ELECTION SAFEGUARDS IN PLACE TO VALIDATE BALLOTS AND IDENTIFY VOTERS WORKS, AND LED TO THE CHARGES IN THIS CASE.

JEREMY TAYLOR HAS NOT RELEASED A STATEMENT YET ABOUT THE ALLEGATIONS..