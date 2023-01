NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN A HOUSE FIRE FRIDAY AFTERNOON JUST WEST OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED AROUND 2 P.M. TO 504 MARKET STREET AND FOUND A PREVIOUSLY RED TAGGED HOUSE FULLY INVOLVED IN FLAMES WHEN THEY ARRIVED.

AT LEAST TWO PEOPLE WHO WERE DESCRIBED AS “SQUATTERS” SAFELY ESCAPED THE FIRE.

NO OTHER DETAILS HAVE BEEN RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

Photo by CBS-14