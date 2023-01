BOARD INTERVIEWS WITH SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT CANDIDATES CONCLUDE

THE SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAVE COMPLETED SEMI-FINALIST INTERVIEWS IN THEIR SEARCH FOR THE DISTRICT’S NEXT SUPERINTENDENT.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE FINALISTS FOR SUPERINTENDENT WILL BE SHARED NEXT THURSDAY, JANUARY 19TH IN A NEWS RELEASE.

AFTER THAT, COMMUNITY FORUMS WITH THE TWO FINAL SUPERINTENDENT CANDIDATES WILL BE HELD AT NORTH HIGH SCHOOL ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25TH.

THE FIRST FORUM WILL BE FROM 5:15 UNTIL 6:30 PM AND THE SECOND FROM 6:45 UNTIL 8 PM.

THE PUBLIC WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS AND HEAR FROM EACH FINALIST DURING THOSE FORUMS.