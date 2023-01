ANIMAL RESCUE CENTER TO HOST PET VACCINATION CLINIC

SIOUX CITY’S ANIMAL ADOPTION AND RESCUE CENTER WILL HOST A VACCINATION CLINIC FOR DOGS AND CATS NEXT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18TH AT THEIR FACILITY AT 2400 HAWKEYE DRIVE.

CENTER DIRECTOR CINDY RARRAT SAYS PETS MUST HAVE CURRENT SHOTS TO BE LICENSED:

PETS MUST HAVE CURRENT SHOTS TO BE LICENSED:

RARRAT SAYS THE RABIES VACCINE IS A 4 -WAY VACCINE FOR FELINES AND 5-WAY COVERAGE FOR DOGS AND WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY TWO LICENSED VETERINARIANS FOR $15.00 EACH.

PETS2 OC……..PER ANIMAL. :11

VACCINATIONS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY BETWEEN 2:00 P.M. AND 7:00 P.M. BY CALLING 712-279-6968.

ADDITIONAL VACCINATION CLINICS WILL BE HELD FEBRUARY 8TH AND 22ND.