THE LEGISLATIVE PROCESS HAS STARTED FOR THE LATEST ATTEMPT TO RESTRICT ABORTION IN NEBRASKA.

STATE SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT OF THURSTON HAS ANNOUNCED HER INTENT TO INTRODUCE TWO BILLS.

ONE CALLED THE “NEBRASKA HEARTBEAT ACT” WOULD REQUIRE DOCTORS TO PERFORM AN ULTRASOUND TO TEST FOR A FETAL HEARTBEAT AND BAN ABORTIONS THEREAFTER.

THE OTHER BILL WOULD PROVIDE A TAX CREDIT FOR DONORS WHO SUPPORT PREGNANCY CENTERS THAT DO NOT OFFER ABORTIONS.