REYNOLDS PLACES MORATORIUM ON NEW STATE AGENCY RULES

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A MORATORIUM ON NEW RULE-MAKING BY STATE GOVERNMENT AGENCIES.

REYNOLDS HAS DIRECTED STATE AGENCIES TO REVIEW EVERY RULE AND REGULATION ON THE BOOKS TODAY AND REPEAL THOSE THAT HAVE AN UNDUE ECONOMIC BURDEN.

REYNOLDS SAYS THIS WILL CREATE A SMALLER, CLEARER AND MORE GROWTH FRIENDLY REGULATORY SYSTEM.

REPRESENTATIVE MEGAN JONES OF SIOUX RAPIDS WILL BECOME CHAIR OF THE LEGISLATIVE PANEL THAT REVIEWS PROPOSED STATE GOVERNMENT RULES AND REGULATIONS IN FEBRUARY.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS THIS INITIATIVE TO FREEZE DEVELOPMENT OF STATE GOVERNMENT RULES IS PAIRED WITH HER PLAN TO CONSOLIDATE STATE AGENCIES.