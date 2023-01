PROCESS SET TO REPLACE DEWITT ON COUNTY BOARD

A COMMITTEE OF THREE WOODBURY COUNTY OFFICIALS HAS ESTABLISHED THE PROCESS TO APPOINT SOMEONE TO FINISH THE TERM OF FORMER COUNTY SUPERVISOR ROCKY DEWITT.

DEWITT WAS ELECTED TO THE STATE SENATE IN NOVEMBER, AND 10 PEOPLE SO FAR HAVE APPLIED TO FINISH THE APPROXIMATELY TWO YEARS LEFT ON HIS TERM.

COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS, TREASURER TINA BERTRAND AND AUDITOR PAT GILL MAKE UP THE COMMITTEE WHO WILL INTERVIEW AND THEN CHOOSE FROM THOSE APPLICANTS.

LOOMIS, WHO CHAIRS THE COMMITTEE, SAYS ANY APPLICANTS MUST HAVE A COVER LETTER, RESUME AND WRITTEN QUESTIONAIRE SUBMITTED TO THE COMMITTEE BY 4 P.M. ON JANUARY 18TH.

THEY WILL CONDUCT INTERVIEWS AT THE COURTHOUSE ON MONDAY, JANUARY 23RD:

LOOMIS SAYS THEY WILL DECIDE ON SOMEONE QUICKLY:

A MAJORITY VOTE OF THE THREE MEMBERS WILL DECIDE WHO IS CHOSEN.

THE APPLICANTS ALL LIVE IN DISTRICT 3 OF WOODBURY COUNTY.