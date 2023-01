PILLEN APPOINTS RICKETTS TO U.S. SENATE SEAT

PETE RICKETTS IS MOVING FROM THE NEBRASKA GOVERNOR’S CHAIR TO THE U.S. SENATE.

NEBRASKA’S NEW GOVERNOR, JIM PILLEN, HAS APPOINTED RICKETTS TO FILL OUT THE TERM OF FORMER SENATOR BEN SASSE, WHO RECENTLY RESIGNED FROM HIS SENATE SEAT TO BECOME THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

PILLEN INTERVIEWED NINE CANDIDATES OUT OF 111 APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION:

RICKETTS SAYS AS GOVERNOR HE SPENT THE LAST EIGHT YEARS TRYING TO MAKE NEBRASKA GOVERNMENT WORK FOR ITS PEOPLE.

HE WILL NOW TRY TO DO THAT IN WASHINGTON:

RICKETTS SAYS HE WILL BRING A CONSERVATION VOICE TO WASHINGTON AND WILL EVENTUALLY ALSO SEEK A FULL SENATE TERM:

PILLEN SAYS ALL NINE CANDIDATES HE INTERVIEWED FOR THE POST WERE REPUBLICANS.

RICKETTS WILL BE SWORN INTO OFFICE LATER THIS MONTH.