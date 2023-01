TRIAL SET FOR IDA COUNTY MURDER SUSPECT

A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A GALVA, IOWA MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF HIS BROTHER LAST NOVEMBER 13TH.

25-YEAR-OLD JESUS DIAZ WILL STAND TRIAL ON OCTOBER 10TH IN IDA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

AUTHORITIES ALLEGE THAT JESUS DIAZ BECAME INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH HIS BROTHER EDUARDO DIAZ OUTSIDE OF JESUS’S RESIDENCE IN GALVA.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT JESUS DIAZ ALLEGEDLY STABBED EDUARDO MULTIPLE TIMES IN HIS CHEST AND ABDOMEN, AND THEN PUNCHED AND KICKED HIM.

A PRE-TRIAL HEARING IN THE CASE IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH.