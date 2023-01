REYNOLDS PUSHES PRIVATE SCHOOL FUNDING ACCOUNTS IN STATE ADDRESS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS PROPOSING STATE-FUNDED SAVINGS ACCOUNTS FOR PARENTS WHO SEND THEIR CHILDREN TO PRIVATE SCHOOL.

REYNOLDS OUTLINED THE PLAN DURING THE ANNUAL “CONDITION OF THE STATE” ADDRESS AT THE STATEHOUSE.

SURE1 OC….NEEDS :12

THE GOVERNOR’S PLAN WOULD CREATE EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS. IN THE NEXT SCHOOL YEAR, ABOUT 76-HUNDRED DOLLARS IN STATE MONEY WOULD BE DEPOSITED IN EACH ACCOUNT — FOR LOW INCOME PARENTS ENROLLING A CHILD IN A PRIVATE SCHOOL.

IN THE THIRD YEAR, ALL IOWA PARENTS WOULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR STATE MONEY TO COVER PRIVATE SCHOOL TUITION AND RELATED EXPENSES.

SURE2 OC….ENVIRONMENT :11

THIS IS THE THIRD YEAR REYNOLDS HAS ASKED THE REPUBLICAN-LED LEGISLATURE TO PASS A SO-CALLED “SCHOOL CHOICE” PLAN AND THIS YEAR’S BILL IS THE MOST EXPANSIVE.

REYNOLDS CAMPAIGNED AGAINST SOME FELLOW REPUBLICANS IN THE IOWA HOUSE WHO OPPOSED HER PREVIOUS PLANS.

THIS NEW PROPOSAL IS EXPECTED TO SEND NEARLY 107 MILLION DOLLARS TO LOW INCOME IOWA PARENTS WHO ENROLL THEIR CHILD IN A PRIVATE SCHOOL FOR THE NEXT SCHOOL YEAR.

SURE3 OC….AFFORD IT :09

THE GOVERNOR’S STAFF DID NOT HAVE STATE SPENDING ESTIMATES FOR FUTURE YEARS, WHEN ALL PARENTS WOULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR STATE FUNDS TO COVER PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPENSES FOR A CHILD.

IOWA DEMOCRATS LEADERS IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE WERE QUIT TO CRITICIZE GOVERNOR REYNOLDS EDUCATION PLAN IN HER STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS.

SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER ZACH WAHLS SAYS THE GOVERNOR’S PLAN, IN YEAR THREE, WILL GIVE TAXPAYER DOLLARS TO WEALTHY IOWANS WHO CAN ALREADY AFFORD TO SEND THEIR KIDS TO PRIVATE SCHOOL.

SURE4 OC….COMMUNITIES :05

HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER JENNIFER KONFRST (KON-FIRST) SAYS PRIVATE SCHOOLS AREN’T REQUIRED TO TAKE STUDENTS — AND THERE’S NO PRIVATE SCHOOL OPTION IN 42 IOWA COUNTIES.

SURE5 OC….EDUCATION :07

A NEWLY-CREATED, FIVE-MEMBER HOUSE COMMITTEE WILL REVIEW THE GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL CHOICE PLAN AT A MEETING EARLY THIS (WEDNESDAY) AFTERNOON.

RADIO IOWA/ FILE PHOTO