MOTION FILED TO POSTPONE CRUZ MURDER TRIAL

A MOTION HAS BEEN FILED TO CONTINUE THE TRIAL OF A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER.

19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ WAS SCHEDULED TO STAND TRIAL JANUARY 24TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

CRUZ IS CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS LAST OCTOBER 29TH OF 21-YEAR-OLD CARLOS AGUIRRE AND 19-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY WILLIAMS OF SIOUX CITY AT A WESTSIDE RESIDENCE.

HIS ATTORNEY HAS ASKED THE JUDGE TO DELAY THE TRIAL 60 TO 90 DAYS AND EXTEND THE PRETRIAL MOTION DEADLINES FOR APPROXIMATELY 30 DAYS SAYING THERE IS INSUFFICIENT TIME FOR COUNSEL TO BE PREPARED FOR TRIAL.

CRUZ HAS WAIVED HIS RIGHT TO A SPEEDY TRIAL AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY HAS NO OBJECTION TO A CONTINUANCE.