IOWA CHIEF JUSTICE SAYS THERE IS A LAWYER SHORTAGE

IOWA SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE SUSAN CHRISTENSEN SAYS THERE’S A CRITICAL SHORTAGE OF IOWA ATTORNEYS WHO’LL REPRESENT INDIGENT DEFENDANTS AND IT’S LEADING TO TRIAL DELAYS.

JUSTICE1 OC….. STATE OF IOWA. :04

THERE ARE ONLY FOUR CONTRACT ATTORNEYS IN SHELBY COUNTY WHERE SHE LIVES. AND, ACROSS THE STATE, THERE ARE ONLY 600 LAWYERS WILLING TO REPRESENT INDIGENT DEFENDANTS.

JUSTICE2 OC………IS 225 A YEAR.” :13

CHRISTENSEN SAYS ATTORNEYS TELL HER THE SHORTAGE IS EVEN WORSE IN JUVENILE COURT.

JUSTICE3 OC…….UNAVAILABILITY OF LAWYERS.” :19

CHRISTENSEN IS CALLING ON LEGISLATORS TO INCREASE THE HOURLY PAY FOR ATTORNEYS APPOINTED TO REPRESENT INDIGENT DEFENDANTS — AND FOR PAYING THEM FOR MILEAGE AS MANY REPRESENT CLIENTS IN SEVERAL COUNTIES,

CHRISTENSEN DELIVERED THE ANNUAL “CONDITION OF THE JUDICIARY” ADDRESS ON WEDNESDAY.