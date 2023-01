GRASSLEY TO UNDERGO HIP SURGERY

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY WILL UNDERGO SURGERY THIS WEEK AFTER HURTING HIS HIP. GRASSLEY’S STAFF RELEASED A STATEMENT TUESDAY AT ABOUT 5:30 P.M., SAYING

GRASSLEY IS IN GOOD SPIRITS AND EXPECTED TO MAKE A FULL RECOVERY.

THE STATEMENT DID NOT INDICATE HOW GRASSLEY INJURED HIS HIP OR WHAT KIND OF SURGERY WOULD BE PERFORMED.

GRASSLEY SENT A TWEET SHORTLY AFTER SEVEN O’CLOCK TUESDAY NIGHT, PRAISING GOVERNOR REYNOLDS FOR HER “CONDITION OF THE STATE” MESSAGE, BUT NOT COMMENTING ON HIS OWN CONDITION.

GRASSLEY HAS JUST STARTED HIS 8TH TERM IN THE U.S. SENATE AND HAS THE MOST SENIORITY OF ANY CURRENTLY SERVING SENATOR.

GRASSLEY, WHO IS 89, IS ALSO THE SECOND OLDEST CURRENT MEMBER OF THE SENATE.