FLIGHTS RESUME AFTER COMPUTER ROUTING DELAY

SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT DIRECTOR MIKE COLLETT SAYS OUR AIRPORT WASN’T GREATLY AFFECTED BY THE COMPUTER PROBLEM THAT GROUNDED PLANES ACROSS THE COUNTY EARLY WEDNESDAY.

AIR1 OC…..FLIGHT THIS MORNING. :17

FLIGHTAWARE SAYS OVER FOUR-THOUSAND FLIGHTS WITHIN, INTO OR OUT OF THE U.S.HAD BEEN DELAYED AS OF MID MORNING.

COLLETT SAYS AN INBOUND FLIGHT TO SIOUX CITY WAS ONE OF THEM:

AIR2 OC…….FOR SURE. ;09

THE FAA ISSUED A GROUND STOP THIS MORNING DUE TO A PROBLEM WITH ITS COMPUTER SYSTEM.

CHECK WITH YOUR AIRPORT BEFORE HEADING OUT TO CATCH A SCHEDULED FLIGHT TODAY.

UPDATED NOON 1/11/23

FILE PHOTO