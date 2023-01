ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A COLLISION BETWEEN A CAR AND A SEMI ON HIGHWAY 20 AROUND NOON WEDNESDAY IN IDA COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE DRIVER OF THE CAR WAS AT THE STOP SIGN ON HIGHWAY 59 AT THE WEST JUNCTION WITH HIGHWAY 20, AND FAILED TO YIELD TO AN ONCOMING SEMI.

THE CAR PULLED OUT IN FRONT OF THE SEMI AND WAS STRUCK BY THE TRUCK.

THE UNIDENTIFIED DRIVER OF THE CAR SUSTAINED FATAL INJURIES IN THE COLLISION OF THE TWO VEHICLES.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI WAS NOT INJURED.