FATAL CRASH IN SIOUX COUNTY CLAIMS LIFE OF STUDENT

A DORDT UNIVERSITY STUDENT HAS DIED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 18-YEAR-OLD EMMA NIBBELINK, OF LUVERNE, MINNESOTA, DIED WHEN HER CAR COLLIDED WITH A PICKUP TRUCK SHORTLY AFTER 6 P.M. ON HIGHWAY 75 NEAR HULL.

THE PATROL REPORT SAYS NIBBELINK WAS DRIVING SOUTHBOUND ON A SNOWY PORTION OF THE HIGHWAY, LOST CONTROL, AND CROSSED THE CENTER LINE INTO THE NORTHBOUND LANE AND COLLIDED WITH THE PICKUP TRUCK.

BOTH VEHICLES WENT INTO A DITCH.

NIBBELINK WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE PICKUP DRIVER, 25-YEAR-OLD DYLAN TAYLOR OF LE MARS, WAS NOT INJURED.