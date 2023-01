BERTRAND FILES SUIT AGAINST SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

A SIOUX CITY DEVELOPER HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND A FORMER DISTRICT EMPLOYEE, CLAIMING THEY HAVE RENEGED ON AGREEING TO SELL HIM LAND NEAR AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

RICK BERTRAND’S LAWSUIT ALSO NAMES CURRENT SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL AND FORMER SCHOOL OPERATIONS MANAGER BRIAN FAHRENHOLZ AS DEFENDANTS.

BERTRAND CLAIMS HE REACHED OUT TO THE DISTRICT LAST SEPTEMBER ABOUT PURCHASING AROUND FIVE ACRES OF LAND NEAR UNITY ELEMENTARY, WHICH ABUTS LAND BERTRAND OWNS.

BERTRAND SAYS HE ALSO ENTERED INTO A LETTER OF INTENT WITH ROY PARRY CONSTRUCTION TO SELL THEM LAND TO BUILD THREE APARTMENT BUILDINGS, PLUS ENTERED TALKS WITH THE CITY ABOUT BUILDING 120 HOMES ON HIS CURRENT PROPERTY AND THE SCHOOL OWNED LAND HE WANTED TO PURCHASE.

BERTRAND CLAIMS EARLIER THIS MONTH, BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL TOLD HIM HE WOULDN’T SUPPORT SELLING HIM THE LAND BECAUSE HE WAS TOLD BERTRAND HAD STOLEN DIRT FROM THE NORTH HIGH OUTER DRIVE PROJECT, AND THAT FAHRENHOLZ HAD TOLD THE SCHOOL BOARD THAT BERTRAND HAD TAKEN THE DIRT WITHOUT COMPENSATING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT.

BERTRAND CLAIMS HE WILL LOSE NEARLY EIGHT MILLION DOLLARS IN PROFITS BY NOT BEING ABLE TO PURCHASE THE LAND, AND THAT THE STATEMENTS ABOUT HIM TAKING THE DIRT ARE FALSE.

LAST FRIDAY, PARRY CONSTRUCTION WITHDREW THEIR LETTER OF INTENT WITH BERTRAND.

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT TOLD KSCJ NEWS IT IS AWARE OF THE LAWSUIT AND THAT IT CANNOT COMMENT ON THE PENDING LITIGATION.