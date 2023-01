SDSU To Celebrate Championship

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY’S FOOTBALL TEAM IS PLANNING TO CELEBRATE ITS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TONIGHT (Tuesday 1/10/23) IN BROOKINGS.

SDSU ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY THAT AN FCS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION WILL HAPPEN THIS EVENING AT THE SANFORD-JACKRABBIT ATHLETIC COMPLEX.

THE TEAM BEAT CONFERENCE RIVAL NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY 45 TO 21 TO TAKE THE TITLE ON SUNDAY.

THE EVENT IS FREE AND WILL INCLUDE REMARKS FROM THE TEAM AND UNIVERSITY OFFICIALS AS WELL AS PERFORMANCES BY THE SDSU SPIRIT SQUAD.