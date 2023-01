POLICE ASK FOR HELP IN LOCATING MISSING LOCAL MAN

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A LOCAL MAN WHO HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE NOVEMBER 28TH.

32-YEAR-OLD ANTONIO CORTEZ. COBBS HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM BY HIS

GIRLFRIEND OR FAMILY MEMBERS SINCE THAT TIME.

COBBS IS A BLACK MALE WHO DRIVES A 1997 OLDSMOBILE SUPREME WHICH IS GREEN IN COLOR WITH NO PLATES.

FAMILY MEMBERS SAY HE COULD BE IN THE URBANDALE IOWA AREA, BUT IT IS NOT LIKE COBBS TO NOT CONTACT HIS FAMILY OR GIRLFRIEND FOR THIS LONG.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT HIM, CALL THE NON-EMERGENCY NUMBER FOR YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY OR CONTACT CITY POLICE DETECTIVE YANEFF AT 712-279-6386.