PLENTY OF PEOPLE CHECKING OUT LIBRARY INTERNET CONNECTIONS

DEVICES TO HELP SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS CONNECT TO THE INTERNET ARE BEING CHECKED OUT OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY.

LAST FRIDAY THE LIBRARY CONFIRMED IT WAS AWARDED OVER A MILLION DOLLARS IN FEDERAL FUNDING TO PROVIDE CONNECTING DEVICES TO PEOPLE WHO CAN’T EASILY AFFORD GETTING ONLINE.

LIBRARY DIRECTOR HELEN RIGDON TOLD THE CITY COUNCIL MONDAY THAT MANY DEVICES PURCHASED WITH THE EMERGENCY CONNECTIVITY FUNDING HAVE ALREADY BEEN CHECKED OUT:

CONNECT5 OC…ALREADY. :09

AND RIGDON SAYS COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS ARE PARTNERING WITH THE LIBRARY TO CHECK OUT THE DEVICES FOR THEIR CLIENTS:

CONNECT6 OC……WOMEN AWARE. :14

THE “INTERNET FOR ALL” INITIATIVE DEVICES ARE CONNECTED ON T-MOBILE’S NATIONWIDE NETWORK AVAILABLE FOR CHECKOUT THROUGH THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY.

SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WITH A PUBLIC LIBRARY CARD ARE ELIGIBLE TO CHECK OUT AN INTERNET-ENABLED DEVICE FROM THE LIBRARY.